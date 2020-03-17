Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Checkers From Calhoun County

Meet Checkers, a handsome wee lad looking for his forever home at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Checkers is a happy energetic pup who was not shy in the least making new friends at our studio. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say Checkers adapts to new situations easily. At just 5 months old, he still has some of that puppy energy and is still growing and could end up being a somewhat large breed. Checkers has a super soft coat with beautiful markings.

Checkers is listed as a Labrador Retriever mix. Staff at HSSCM say his ideal family would be might be somewhat active but he would do well in most situations. Did I mention this good boy does well on rides, cause he does? Checkers could easily go into a home with another dog pending a meet in greet. He will need house training, something that could be worked on while more people find themselves at home.

Are you interested in giving Checkers his forever home? Click here to download an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

As with many other places, the shelter is doing things differently. Adoptions are still taking place but appointments have to be made for in-person visits. You can reach them at 269-963-1796. When you think about it, now might be the best time to add a fur-ever family member. Any extra time home could be spent helping them adjust or on training.

If you are thinking of adopting a pet but maybe Checkers isn't the right puppy for you, click here to see one of the many cats, kittens, puppies & dogs available right now.