Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Cleo From Calhoun County

Meet Cleo (a.k.a. Miss Cleo), an energetic sweetheart waiting at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan to find her fur-ever family.

Cleo is listed as a Mastiff / Pit Bull Terrier mix and is only 5 months old so she is still growing. She is a happy, good-natured girl with a lot of puppy energy. Miss Cleo has no fear. She is not afraid of new people, places or things, which is why a physically fenced in yard may be necessary.

Cleo came to the HSSCM with her brother who resembles a Mastiff more than her. She takes more after the Pit Bull Terrier side of the mix. The staff at HSSCM say she doesn't bark much and the volunteers love their time with her, including the kids.

Miss Cleo is still working on her leash skills and as with most puppy's her age, will need someone to work with her on training. She has a friendly disposition and is food motivated which will come in handy with training. She will need plenty of exercise so an active to somewhat active family would be ideal. A home with kids would be great just maybe not a toddler if you would be worried about an excitable puppy dog with no understanding of personal space😂. A family with breed experience would be ideal.

More about Cleo:

D.O.B: September 19, 2019

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed/ neutered

Medium-sized (& still growing)

Would you like to make Cleo a part of your family? Click here to find an adoption application to fill out and return.

Maybe Cleo is not the right fit? Click here to see all of the cats and dogs looking to find their very own forever home.

The folks at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan also have some fun events coming up. Click here for their complete schedule.

