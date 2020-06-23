Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Ryan Of Calhoun County

This week's featured pet is a real "firecracker". Meet Ryan, a cuddly and fluffy kitten waiting to find his forever home at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

This little guy has already been through so much. Ryan was found in a backyard full of dogs when he was about 3-weeks-old. A staff member at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan rescued Ryan after the dogs had gotten ahold of him. Efforts to reunite the tiny kitten with his mom were unsuccessful. With cold weather taking hold, it was decided that the best thing for Ryan was to get him inside someplace warm and begin feeding him with a bottle.

Now all that is behind Ryan, who is now three months old. This playful kitten is ready for his happy ending and forever family.

Ryan has been staying in a foster home that has other cats. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say he gets along well with other cats, as you can see in the video above. They also say Ryan could adjust to dogs in a home, pending a meet and greet. Kittens and small children don't always make the best companions and should never be left unsupervised. A home with children over the age of 8 who are respectful of animals would be ideal.

Ryan available at HSSCM

More about Ryan:

DOB: 3/23/2020

Coat: Fluffy

Vaccinations up to date

Spay/neuter to take place 6/26/2020

Are you interested in making Ryan a forever part of your family? Click here to fill out the application and return to HSSCM and by the time your application is approved, Ryan will likely be healed from his surgery and ready to go home with you.

