Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Onyx From Calhoun County

Meet Onyx, a big snuggly baby waiting at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan for his forever family to find him.

Onyx is new to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) so staff say they are still learning his personality. What I can tell you is despite his big boy package, Onyx is a big snuggle bug who wants all of the love. Onyx is almost 7 months old and weighs in at 50 pounds and is expected to get bigger still.

Staff at HSSCM have Onyx listed as a Cattle dog/ Schnauzer mix but that is only a guess. His hair is thick and coarse but he is still prone to some shedding. Onyx came to HSSCM with his sister who has some Blue Heeler markings to her coat.

Good boy Onyx will need to have a meet and greet with any other dogs or cats in any potential adopter's home. He will need some excercie, like with any other dog, and still has some puppy type behaviors. He will jump up for attention so a home with kids 8+ plus may be ideal.

More about Onyx:

D.O.B: 8/1/2019

Coat Length: Medium

Up to date on Vaccinations

Spayed / neutered

Are you interested in making Onyx a fur-ever part of your family? Click here to find the application to download & return to HSSCM.

Interested in adding a furry family member to your home but maybe big boy Onyx isn't the right fit? Click here to check out one of the many other cats or dogs waiting for their own forever home at HSSCM.