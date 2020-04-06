Podcast: MI’s Speaker Chatfield Discusses Governor Whitmer’s Declaration Of Emergency

Today I spoke on-air with Michigan's Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield concerning Michigan's COVID-19 response and Governor Whitmer's request to extend her state of emergency declaration.

Some of the questions I asked him were:

Will the House be meeting tomorrow to debate and vote on how long to extend Governor Whitmer’s emergency order?

Why did Governor Whitmer ask for a 70-day extension, that number sounds random?

What powers does the emergency order give her?

What powers do the elected members of the House and Senate have under this order?

What criteria, if any, does the Governor have in which she will use to determine when to re-open Michigan’s economy?

Please listen to the discussion below of his answers: