Podcast: MI’s Speaker Chatfield Discusses Governor Whitmer’s Declaration Of Emergency

Speaker Chatfied courtesy of his office

Today I spoke on-air with Michigan's Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield concerning Michigan's COVID-19 response and Governor Whitmer's request to extend her state of emergency declaration.

Some of the questions I asked him were:

  • Will the House be meeting tomorrow to debate and vote on how long to extend Governor Whitmer’s emergency order?
  • Why did Governor Whitmer ask for a 70-day extension, that number sounds random?
  • What powers does the emergency order give her?
  • What powers do the elected members of the House and Senate have under this order?
  • What criteria, if any, does the Governor have in which she will use to determine when to re-open Michigan’s economy?

Please listen to the discussion below of his answers:

