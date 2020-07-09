Podcast: Renk Interview Joseph Roberts Falsely Accused Of Sexual Harassment Expelled From College

I interviewed a gentleman by the name of Joseph Roberts. Anyone who has sons or grandsons who go to college needs to hear this man's story.

Joseph wrote in a piece published last week in the USA Today the following:

After proudly serving my country in the Navy, I headed to Savannah State University in Georgia to study English in the hopes of later pursuing a legal career. In the Spring of 2013, I was about to be the first person in my family to graduate from college. I felt that everything in my life was finally falling into place. After years of paying my dues, my hard work and sacrifice were about to pay off. Then, one April morning, an email popped up in my inbox. It was from the Office of Student Affairs and said little more than I was hereby "summarily suspended.”

It gets worse as he explained:

I was told not to set foot on campus, and within minutes an ominous campus alert went out warning my fellow students to immediately contact security if they saw me — headshot included. It was as if I was an escaped convict or an active shooter loose on campus. And it was all based on nothing but hearsay.

Why was he suspended, well they refused to tell him, he had to get an attorney to find out. He wrote:

I would later find out that two students had accused me of sexual harassment. Rather than investigate, the school suspended me — no questions asked — the very day the first accusation was made. It was just weeks before what would have been my graduation.

Why don't you hear it right from Mr. Roberts:

