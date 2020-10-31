Podcast: Renk’s Interview With Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour Concerning Energy Jobs In Michigan

Last week I wrote a piece concerning Joe Biden’s promise to eliminate fracking and “transition from the oil industry,” and achieve “zero emissions” by 2035. One of the sources I used was from Breitbart. Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour wrote an article titled: Biden’s Energy Policies Could Kill 160,000 Michigan Jobs, Decimate Auto Manufacturing, and Create California-Style Rolling Blackouts.

People from Breitbart saw the piece I wrote and contacted me asking if I would like to interview Rebecca. I agreed due to the fact that she wrote a very in-depth piece about the loss of jobs in Michigan. I wanted to delve deeper into the issue due to the importance of these jobs to Michigan families.

As an added bonus Rebecca is a third generation native of Metro Detroit, having grown up in Royal Oak. As a side note she is a graduate of the University of Detroit Mercy.

I hope you enjoy and gain some insight from this interview:

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595