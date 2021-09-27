UPDATE: 74-Year-Old Missing From Northern Kent County Found Safe

UPDATE 09/28/2021 at 11:05 AM: The Kent County Sheriff's office shares that Katherine has been safely found and reunited with family.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding 74-year-old Katherine Ann Jones who is missing from northeastern Kent County.

On Sunday, September 26, 2021 at approximately 7p.m. the Kent Count Sheriff’s Office responded to a missing person report in Grattan Township. Katherine Ann Jones was last seen at approximately 9:30a.m. Sunday morning, near Lessiter Ave and Belding Road NE.

Katherine is believed to be driving in her vehicle, a silver colored 2012 Jeep Compass with Tennessee registration plate 0H34M0.

Katherine is a white female, 5’07, 160 lbs. She was last seen wearing a yellow button-down shirt, blue flower colored pants, and leopard print sandals.

Due to medical conditions police are concerned for Katherine’s safety. If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6357.

