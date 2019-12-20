Powerball Ticket Sold In Michigan Goes Unclaimed

Someone sure missed out. A Powerball ticket worth $1 million and sold in suburban Detroit expired at midnight. No one stepped up to claim the prize.

The ticket was sold at a Marathon gas station in Farmington Hills. Don’t bother looking through your drawers. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing. No extension is possible.It’s the fourth $1 million prize to go unclaimed in Michigan this year. The record is a $34 million Lotto jackpot that went into the school aid fund in 1998.

