Search Suspended For Man That Fell Into A Battle Creek River

Dive teams have suspended their search efforts after three days of attempting to recover the body of a 19-year-old Olivet man who feel into the river Monday evening while trying to retrieve the purse of a friend that had fallen into the water.

TSM/ Tim Collins

On Wednesday, Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley said that divers from ALURT (Area Law Enforcement Underwater Recovery Team) would be searching an area where the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Rivers converge, near Hamblin Avenue and Kendall Street. There was also a second happening at the same time further downstream. Hinkley said divers believed they had located the body Tuesday but a strong current pulled the body away.

Divers from Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and St. Joseph counties and the Michigan State Police all assisted in the search and recovery efforts in order to avoid extreme fatigue for divers. Sections of the river in that area can reach depths of 20 feet. The water in that area is swift-moving with areas that contain large debris with churning water.

Officials will conduct periodic boat patrols of the river to monitor the area.