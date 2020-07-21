Cold Case Battle Creek: The Disappearance Of Ashley Parlier

Ashley Parlier was believed to be 5 to 7 months pregnant when she disappeared from her home in Battle Creek on June 12, 2005.

Ashley Parlier was 21-years-old when she was last seen and her family believed she was 5 to 7 months pregnant. Her sister Nicole says Ashley was not like most 21-year-olds. Ashley had the mental capacity of a 12 to 14-year-old, was very naive, and had very little social skills. She lived with her parents in the 400 block of North Bedford Road in Battle Creek. It was also the location where Ashley was last seen.

Despite her difficulties, Ashley had attended Battle Creek Central High School and had found a job at the Taco Bell on Capital Avenue in Battle Creek. She seemed to be doing well there and even had a boyfriend for a time. At some point, the two broke up but he was believed to be the father of Ashley's baby. The ex-boyfriend had another girlfriend, who was also pregnant at the same time.

The morning Ashley went missing, her parents confronted her about being pregnant. Ashley was an extremely slender young woman, barely weighing 100 pounds. Her parents had noticed an obvious growing baby bump on her small frame. Ashley's sister, Nicole, says that the confrontation between her parents and sister was out of concern for the unborn child. They wanted her to see a doctor and get prenatal care if Ashley wanted to keep the baby. Nicole says her parents were not angry but wanted Ashley to make a decision on her pregnancy and pursue the proper treatment from doctors.

That was the last time anyone ever saw or heard from Ashley again. Ashley walked away on foot directly after her parents confronted her. Ashley did not have a driver's license, a car, a cell phone, or credit cards. She had about $700 in cash on her. It was learned that in the months leading up to her disappearance, Ashley had lost contact with her friends.

Ashley's parents never gave up hope they would find her. They started a social media page called "Bring Ashley Parlier Home" to raise awareness about Ashley's case. Ashley's father was asked and took a polygraph test by Battle Creek police. Police had also asked for Ashley's mother to take one but family members refused. Ashley's mother had already begun to show signs of Huntington's Disease but was not diagnosed until some time later. Both parents sadly passed in the spring of 2020 without ever seeing their daughter again or finding out what happened to her and her unborn child.

Battle Creek Police Det. Sgt. Joel Case had this to say of the case

Since the time of her disappearance, there were persons of interest but no direct suspects. We believe that some of her immediate family members had knowledge of what happened to her, but they have since passed away.

At the time of her disappearance, Ashley was described as a Caucasian female, standing 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds, having crooked teeth, with brown hair and eyes. Ashley was last seen wearing a checkered shirt, blue jeans, and brown leather sandals.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Ashley Marie Parlier is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-966-3322 or submit a tip anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.