Reopening WMU College Of Aviation

Western Michigan University’s College of Aviation is planning to reopen today. The campus and flight operations at the Battle Creek airport were shut down Friday after 6 people connected to the program tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Program Dean and Captain Dave Powell posted the announcement on the aviation school’s Facebook page. The post did not specify whether staff, students or some combination of both tested positive.

Since the situation developed, staff members have been sanitizing everything connected to the program including aircraft interiors and flight simulators. Dean Powell says several of those involved have told him that they attended an off-campus event where virus protections were not happening and believed they’d never contract the virus.