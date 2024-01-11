Results Are In: Here’s The Detroit Lions Sexiest Player in 2023

Sure, the Detroit Lions had a fantastic 2023 regular season and are ready to host the first home playoff game in Ford Field ever. With incredible leadership from Dan Campbell as the head coach, the Lions have a wealth of talent to lean on through the postseason.

Of course, when we're talking millionaires with an overwhelming amount of screen time, presentation is everything. Sure, NFL players are most often seen wearing a helmet, obscuring the facial features of the warriors on the field. But these days there are enough cameras to capture players naturally on the sideline without a helmet and then, of course, there's social media.

Before I unveil who is the Lions' sexiest player, take a moment to guess who you think it may be. Could it be the California Golden Boy quarterback Jared Goff? The man named after a god, Amon-Ra St. Brown? How about the baby face of the hometown kid Aidan Hutchinson?

In the meantime, Gamblino, an online casino site, took Ranker's top 55 Hottest NFL Players list of 2023 and spiced it up a bit, using a learning model, the AttractivenessTest, to determine who is truly the best-looking player on the professional gridiron. Other social media interactions, such as certain emoji responses from followers, were also used to formulate a new list.

The result from Gamblino changed quite a bit from Ranker's original list. For instance, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley took the No. 1 spot for Ranker, but Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took the top spot for Gramblino.

The Detroit Lions' sexiest player took a bit of a tumble from Ranker's list, but he still managed to be the third-best-looking player in the NFC North, even if the names in front of him changed completely.

That player is kicker Michael Badgley, whom Ranker ranked as the No. 15 hottest player and Gamblino ranked as the No. 20 sexiest. Badgley even had the honor of having the most handsome face of any player analyzed, achieving a facial attractiveness score of 8.90 out of 10. Jimmy Garoppolo scored a 7.79 for reference.

Badgley is in his second stint with Detroit after finishing the 2022 season with the Lions. Riley Patterson missed one too many point-after attempts and lost his job to Badgley in early December. Badgley was actually a member of the Los Angeles Chargers when Ranker's original list was released. He's the second-most attractive kicker in the NFL behind Kansas City Chief Harrison Butker, who took the third spot overall for Gamblino and the No. 12 spot for Ranker.

Immediately behind Badgley was the only other Detroit Lion on the list of 45 players Gamblino named - linebacker Alex Anzalone.

The long blonde hair seems to have brought enough attention to Anzalone, who was named the hottest linebacker in the league on Gamblino's list. Anzalone didn't get quite as much love from Ranker's list, falling all the way down to No. 42. Still, maybe it's somewhat fitting the Lions' hottest skill player has a glorious mane.

As they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. It is somewhat surprising, though, not to see Goff, St. Brown or Hutchinson on the list, but I digress.

Other notable NFC North rivals on the Gamblino list:

No. 13 Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson

No. 16 Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields

No. 23 Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins

No. 37 Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Christian Watson

No. 41 Chicago Bears Wide Receiver DJ Moore

