Roof Collapses During Lakeview-Area Fire Friday Night

A massive fire near Lakeview High School Friday night destroyed a four-stall garage near several businesses.

Multiple Battle Creek Fire crews responded to the 15000 block of South Helmer around 6:30 p.m. on March 12th where the garage was detached from other buildings. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the center of the roof by the first responding unit. Firefighters had to cut two metal garage doors to get inside as other members attacked the fire from outside and above as the roof collapsed. The fire was then contained to the middle of the garage with no outside structural damage.

Get our free mobile app

A number of incoming fans that were entering the High School Basketball game at Lakeview, our WBCK Game of the Night, were not sure where the smoky smell was coming from. As we were set to broadcast, little did we know at the time that the fire was taking place just a block north of the high school.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no one was hurt. The cost of damage is also being determined.