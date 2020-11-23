Singer/Songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter Streaming from State Theatre

Looking for some entertainment while you enjoy your Thanksgiving leftovers? The State Theatre in Kalamazoo has you covered with a rare solo performance from legendary singer/songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter, streaming Friday, Nov 27th at 8pm. And just in case you're busy catering to family in for the holiday, you can catch an encore stream of the same performance, Saturday, Nov 28th.

According to the Kalamazoo State Theatre, this performance, filmed at the Filene Center at Wolf Trap, in Vienna, Virginia, will be released as a live album in 2021. You can pre-order your copy and snag special event merchandise when purchasing tickets.

So what can you look forward to from a very, VERY solo performance from Mary Chapin Carpenter? She promises some live-music magic, however, even she admits the lack of audience is strange, quote:

I miss seeing the audience and feeling that connection, I am grateful for the opportunity to play a solo show... As we enter the holiday season, so many of us are apart from the ones we love. I hope this concert—which will include songs from my first record to my most recent release—will bring us a little closer, until we can gather again, shoulder to shoulder, celebrating live music once more.

Tickets are just $24 and can be purchased by clicking here. The Kalamazoo State Theatre box office is available to purchase tickets in person by appointment.