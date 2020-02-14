Six Left in 3rd District House GOP Race

Businessman Joel Langlois has suspended his campaign. The 59-year-old announced his decision on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

Langlois, who owns the DeltaPlex Arena and Conference Center in Walker was running under the campaign slogan was “Make Congress Great Again.” President Trump held rallies at the DeltaPlex during the campaign. Langlois billed himself as the only candidate in the congressional race who worked to elect Trump.

Langlois’ decision leaves six candidates in the race for the August 2020 Republican primary election for the 3rd Congressional District.

Battle Creek attorney Emily Rafi.

Peter Meijer, an Army veteran and grandson of the late retailer Fred Meijer.

Tom Norton, Afghanistan War veteran and former Sand Lake Village president.

State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, R-Grand Rapids Township

Andrew Jackson Willis, pastor for Maplelawn Baptist Church in Wyoming.

Joe Farrington, a business owner and trustee for the village Lyons in Ionia County

Former Republican and current 3rd District Congressman Justin Amash is also in the race, as an Independent. Three Democrats are also running in the August primary.

Amanda Le'Anne Brunzell

Nick Colvin

Hillary Scholten

Here’s a map of the 3rd District:

