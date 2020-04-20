The Michigan National Guard has received a request to support the South Michigan Food Bank in Battle Creek. Approximately five Airmen from the 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, started serving at this site beginning April 17. Support is expected to continue through mid-May.

The South Michigan Food Bank in Battle Creek will be the sixth food distribution site supported by the Michigan National Guard across the state. Since March 30, Michigan National Guard members have been serving at food bank locations in Comstock Park, Ann Arbor, Pontiac, and Flint. A location in Royal Oak was added on April 6.

“The men and women of the Michigan National Guard are continuing to offer reliable and trusted aid to Michigan communities during the state’s response to COVID-19,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We are grateful they are always ready to serve when called upon.”

Guard members are screened prior to conducting response activities, and they perform their duties with personnel protective equipment as advised by the Michigan National Guard’s medical staff.

More than 600 Michigan National Guard members have been called to active service to aid Michigan’s response since March 18. Across nine counties, members of the National Guard are supporting requests from local communities and state agencies. Other response activities include logistics support for medical equipment, medical screening operations, planning augmentation, and support for construction of alternate care facilities. The Michigan National Guard has an additional 6,600 members ready to assist at the request of Michigan’s communities.

“The Michigan National Guard is continuing to answer the call to serve our communities as requested,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General of the Michigan National Guard and Director of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “This is about ensuring citizens of Michigan have the aid they need when they need it most, and our commitment to providing exceptional service to state and local agencies will not waiver.”