Springfield Woman Shot After Suspect Enters Home & Fires Gun

A Springfield woman was shot in the chest after a suspect entered a residence and opened fire.

Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies responded to a residence in Springfield at 11:20 p.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting in the first block of Limit Street. A witness said that someone had opened the front door of the residence and began firing a gun into the home. The witness told deputies that a 45-year-old female resident in the home had been shot in the chest during the incident.

Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies, assisted by Battle Creek Police Department and Michigan State Police, were able to develop leads quickly and possible suspects were identified. An 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, both residents of the City of Battle Creek were taken into custody on charges not related to the shooting.

Detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the shooting. The victim of the shooting was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Calhoun County Sheriff’s Detectives at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

