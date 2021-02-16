Storm Notes From The City Of Battle Creek

The City of Battle Creek is letting residents know about some things affected by the overnight snowfall.

The city's unofficial snowfall total is 8 inches.

The city is asking anyone who has parked a vehicle along a city street to move it off the street if at all possible. That will help plows get curb-to-curb coverage and clear out more snow for driving access.

Waste Management is not picking up trash in Battle Creek today. All pickups in the city of Battle Creek are now delayed one day this week. Anyone with a cart or bag out near the street today should pull them back so they won’t get damaged or covered up by snowplows.

Battle Creek Transit is operating. But drivers can’t keep with regular schedules due to driving problems from the overnight snowfall. Riders are asked to be patient and stand as close to stops as possible so drivers are able to see you.

