Suspect in Attempted Kidnapping in Battle Creek Receives Charges

Getty Images/ ThinkStock

A Battle Creek man was formally arraigned Monday afternoon after being arrested on attempting to kidnap a woman riding her bike late last week.

The Battle Creek Police responded to an area of the 1600 block of West Michigan Avenue in Urbandale around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 21st, after witnesses spotted a man get out of his vehicle and attempt to take the woman into his car from the bike she was riding. Officers were in the Urbandale area after a man was seen in the backyard of a home a few blocks away on Lacey Avenue and was chased off by a resident there.

Get our free mobile app

Earlier today in a virtual arraignment at the Calhoun County District Court, 38-year-old Robert Martinez was charged with a felony count of Attempted Kidnapping and a Misdemeanor charge of Prowling. During the arraignment, Assistant Prosecutor Dan Buscher stated that authorities believe that Martinez and the 34-year-old woman have no prior relationship before the incident.

Martinez is being held on bond and is expected to return to court June 10th for a preliminary exam. A pre-trial conference has also been schedule for the Prowling charge on June 9th. He faces five years in prison if convicted.

17 Michigan Children Have Gone Missing Since January 1, 2021

17 Children Have Gone Missing in Michigan Since January 1, 2021
Filed Under: battle creek, Battle Creek Police, Battle Creek Police Department, Calhoun County District Court
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top