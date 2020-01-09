Suspect Sought In Fatal Shooting Outside Kalamazoo Restaurant

Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting outside of a restaurant that left a 52-year-old Kalamazoo man dead Wednesday night.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded at about 8:45 p.m. to Fish Express, located at 620 Riverview Drive, on reports of a shooting.

Police reportedly located the victim in a Cadillac with gunshot wounds. First responders performed CPR and the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite life saving efforts, the 52-year-old victim passed away from his injuries.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene on foot. A K-9 unit was brought in to attempt a track on the suspect but was unsuccessful. At this time, no suspect description is known and there is no information on what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.