Battle Creek Apartment Complex Fire Deemed Suspicious

The Battle Creek Fire Department has deemed the Monday evening fire that began in an apartment complex hallway as suspicious.

The Battle Creek Fire Department was dispatched to a possible structure fire at 78 Rambling Lane (the Arbors of Battle Creek Apartments). When fire crews arrived on the scene they found a smokey hallway and a small fire on the floor outside the laundry room on the second floor.

The fire was quickly extinguished with a fire extinguisher and damage was localized to a small pile of rubbish on the floor. There were no reported injuries.

Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) officials say the fire is suspicious and the Battle Creek Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

The reporting fire companies from BCFD were; Engine 2, Rescue 3, Rescue 4, Engine 5, Engine 6, Truck 6 and Car 3.

Anyone who has any information on the fire is asked to contact the Battle Creek Fire Department headquarters at 269-966-3519.