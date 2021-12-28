Suzy of Battle Creek is a Funny Girl in Need of a Home

Suzy is a real-life pint-sized dynamo!

Sweet Suzy is about a year old and is a Chihuahua mix. What she is mixed with is unknown. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say she is among their favorites.

Suzy of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Suzy is part comedian, perhaps the part of her mix. But seriously, she loves running and playing. She also enjoys running from the HSSCM staff members when she goes outside and having them chase after her. Her tail will wag and she thinks it's a lot of fun. Thankfully, there is a double fenced-in area where the shelter dogs go to play so there is no chance for her to get in any serious trouble. HSSCM staff members say getting down to her level and taking your time will get Suzy to return.

Suzy warms up quickly. Some gentle voices and respectful pets are a good way to gain her trust. When she knows you she is a very sweet and loving girl. She is also described as a firecracker. Probably all that fun-loving energy.

Suzy has gotten along well with other dogs. It really depends on how the other dog reacts to her. She very well may be able to go to a home with another dog, pending a meet and greet.

Because she is such a pint-sized princess, a home with children over 10 years of age is recommended. Kids running and wrestling around often is the type of scenario where a small girl like her could end up with a broken bone. A physically fenced-in yard is also recommended due to her love of playing keep away outside.

Would you like to make Suzy a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Suzy isn't the right fit? Click here to see other cats and dogs waiting for their forever home.

