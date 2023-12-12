The #1 QB Recruit in the Country is the Son of Detroit Lions Legend

News broke Monday afternoon that the number one quarterback prospect, and number two overall player, in the 2024 recruiting class may very well flip from Georgia to Nebraska. His name is Dylan Raiola, a surname that may sound familiar to Detroit Lions fans.

Raiola plays his high school ball down in Buford, Georgia, a long way away from Michigan, or Nebraska for that matter. He's been committed to play for the Georgia Bulldogs, one of the best-run college football programs over the past five seasons, since May.

The predicted flip to Nebraska is somewhat surprising as the Cornhuskers football program has struggled mightily since joining the Big Ten Conference. However, certain bloodline connections seem to be pulling the young quarterback away from Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

Raiola's uncle, Donovan Raiola, is the offensive line coach at Nebraska under head coach Matt Rhule.

The quarterback's father played his college ball for the Cornhuskers before spending 14 seasons with the Detroit Lions. Arguably the best center in franchise history, former Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola is the father of the nation's most sought-after quarterback.

As many Lions fans are also Michigan State Spartan and Michigan Wolverine fans, Raiola landing in Nebraska would be an interesting turn of events.

Dominic is beloved and respected in Detroit for his commitment to playing excellently for a team that had just two winning seasons during his nearly decade-and-a-half career. His son would be playing for a conference rival if he decides on Nebraska.

Still, the NFL could be calling in three or four years if Raiola lives up to expectations. The Detroit Lions may be in the market for a quarterback by then. Jared Goff is 29 and has been mostly average. Who knows, we could see a Raiola in a Lions jersey once again.

There's no timetable on when Raiola will make his college football decision, but his career is worth monitoring for Lions fans, if for no other reason than out of respect for Dominic's contributions to the Detroit football franchise.

