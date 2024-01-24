Valentine's Day is right around the corner, so it's time to get those plans locked in. Reservations have to be made and gifts have to be bought.

Of course, picking out that dinner spot isn't going to be easy. There are so many to choose from. The fact that Michigan is fairly drivable, especially in the southern portion, there is no shortage of quality options.

Naturally, you're going to want to put your best foot forward and knock the holiday out of the park. Remember, this is a holiday where the wallet speaks up so the heart can be heard. You have to impress with the dinner location.

Sure, you could do something traditionally romantic, like make dinner, or something more creative, but you're a high roller with the money to burn. No judgment here, you earned it.

If that involves dining at one of Michigan's 10 most expensive restaurants for Valentine's Day, by all means, go for it. WealthiestCities, a website that looks for the most expensive options in every possible category, put together the top 10 list.

Naturally, many of these spots are in Detroit and Grand Rapids. Don't be scared of a little drive to get to the most expensive restaurants in the state. For their luxurious price tags, they should be worth it.

So if you're looking for a steak dinner that costs more than the average internet bill with a martini smoother than Matthew McConaughey selling you the Lincoln luxury vehicle you're driving to the restaurant, these restaurants below just might be for you.

The 10 Most Expensive Restaurants in Michigan

