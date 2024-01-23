The Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy

"One bite, everyone knows the rules."

Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy is famous for a great many things in the world of sports, gambling and even a bit in politics. But most everyday people probably know him for being somewhat of a pizza connoisseur.

Portnoy has gone across the country and taken at least one bite of some of America's best, and worst, local pizza eateries. Everything from Detroit-style deep dish to folded New York pie slices, Portnoy has tried almost any type of pizza you can think of. Each restaurant gets a rating, and if it's high enough, he's more than willing to say you should check them out.

Dave has tasted pizzas at 25 different pizza joints across the Mitten State. Still, somehow, Dave doesn't know what a Detroit-style pizza really is, but he says he starts most Detroit-style pizzas at a 7.5 ranking from the jump, according to one review from November.

Not bad for a New York guy, though he certainly gets points for being a dedicated Michigan Wolverines fan. So far he's reviewed six pizza joints in Ann Arbor.

As a non-Michigan native, since moving here a bit over a year ago, I can easily say I've eaten the best pizza of my life in Michigan. I almost exclusively eat Detroit-style pizza now and I find it hard to believe that I could ever turn back now. That said, I know too how seriously Michigan folks take their pizza.

Below is the score Portnoy has given for all 25 Michigan pizza spots he's ranked over the years.

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy

Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years.

Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison

