The State Of Michigan Wants To Fine You For Breaking Their Rules

Remember when the former director of the state health department, Robert “we were busy” Gordon issued temporary COVID-19 emergency rules back in April 2020? He created out of thin blue air $1,000 fines for violating his department rules.

Remember when the Michigan Supreme court ruled Whitmer’s executive orders unconstitutional and illegal? A few days later Whitmer refused to accept that ruling. In a statement Whitmer said:

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling, handed down by a narrow majority of Republican justices, is deeply disappointing, and I vehemently disagree with the court’s interpretation of the Michigan Constitution”

She then went on to say:

“It is important to note that this ruling does not take effect for at least 21 days, and until then, my emergency declaration and orders retain the force of law”

Remember when Robert “we were busy” Gordon was then ordered by Whitmer to reissue her executive orders as his department's own. Gordon then stated that anyone who violated those executive orders would face a fine?

The Michigan Capitol Confidential is reporting that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has now proposed a permanent rule to make their temporary emergency rule fines permanent. The department believes they have the power under authority granted by the Legislature in 1978.

The government’s power grab never ceases. One of the reasons they continue to hype the Covid scare is to use that to grab even more power from us citizens of the United People.

They have seemed to forget “We the People”. In fact, too many people have forgotten what the phrase “We the people” means.

Time to peacefully take back our country from tyranny via the ballot box.