Authorities Investigate Multiple Thefts From Vehicles In Marshall

Both Marshall police and deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department are investigating a string of thefts from vehicles in Marshall.

The Marshall Police Department and the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office are investigating the larcenies. So far, the suspects have only targeted unlocked vehicles, according to authorities.

Images of the suspect vehicle and possible suspect were captured by home security footage. The suspect vehicle appears to be a white, four-door Jeep Wrangler with a black hardtop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact If you have any information please contact Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.