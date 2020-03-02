These 4 Kids Have Gone Missing In Michigan Since Jan. 1st & Have Not Been Found

These are the four kids who have gone missing in Michigan since the beginning of the year who have not been found, according to the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children.

This is not a list of every child that has gone missing since the beginning of the year just the ones who have not been located. In fact, as of the date of publication, there are 3,851 missing people in Michigan according to Michigan State Police. 864 of those are juveniles, meaning kids under the age of 18.

We've compiled the photos of the children who have gone missing in the first few months of the year and to date, have not been found. Please take a moment to look and see if you may recognize anyone. If you do, please contact your local law enforcement, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children through its hotline at 1-800-843-5678.

Harlem Parker, missing from Kalamazoo

Harlem Parker was last seen in Kalamazoo at the end of January.

Harlem is described as being a black male, standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighing 192 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on Harlem's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 1-269-488-8911 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

Isaac Kinsinger, missing from Livonia

Isaac Kinsinger was last seen on February 20 in Livonia, Michigan.

Issac is a 16-year-old Caucasian male. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, stands at 5 feet & 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Isaac may still be in the Livonia area or he may travel to Alpena, Michigan. He has tattoos on his left upper shoulder, right pec muscle and left forearm

Anyone who has information on Isaac's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at 1-269-488-8911 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

Vilma Lopez, missing from Grand Rapids

Vilma Moroy Lopez was last seen on January 25 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Vilma is a 17-year-old Hispanic female. Vilma has brown eyes & hair, stands 4 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 131 pounds.

Anyone who has information on Vilma's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 1-616-698-6580.

Serenity Sturman, missing from Ypsilanti

Serenity Sturman was last seen on February 8 in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Serenity is a 15-year-old Caucasian female. She has brown hair, hazel eyes, stands at 5 feet & 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Although Serenity is missing from Ypsilanti the Oakland County Sheriff's Office is interested in her whereabouts.

Anyone who has information on Serenity's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 1-248-858-4950.