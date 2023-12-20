These Are the 10 Best Cities in Michigan to Raise a Family

Michigan is a great state. A Great Lakes State even.

Jokes aside, Michigan has a tremendous environment for growing families. The cost of living is cheaper than the national average, the cost of a home is lower than the national average, and as long as you mind where you step, the state is fairly safe.

On top of that, there's plenty to do as a family throughout the state, whether it's sporting events near Detroit, beach trips to the Great Lakes, nature parks, or one of the vacation destinations in the Upper Peninsula. Plus, I know, kids love snow, and there is plenty of that to go around during the winter months.

Roughly 10 million people call Michigan home with about 4 million family households making up the population. According to the 2022 Census, 21% of Michigan's population is 18 years old or younger. It makes sense that the state would be so accommodating to families since it really has to be.

While there are certainly plenty of choices on where to settle down and raise your family in Michigan, there can only be a select few to be named the best. Of course, preference is everything as some folks will want a quieter lifestyle for their family than the top 10 list will provide.

Home Snacks conducted a study to determine the 10 best cities to raise a family in the Mitten State. Many in the state will disagree heavily with the list, and you'll notice why once you start to look through the list below.

The study only looks at cities with at least 10,000 people and scored each city based on resources such as education and family-friendly activities, what the crime rate of the area is, and what percentage of households in the area have children.

Listed below are the top 10 cities in all of Michigan to raise a family.

As you can see, all of these cities are in the Detroit metro area. But there are other options. Home Snacks didn't stop at 10 cities and the full rankings can be seen here.

For great places to buy your first home or the safest places in all of Michigan, check out the galleries listed below.

