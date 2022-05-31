Michigan has had many famous architects including Louis Kamper known for Colonel Frank J. Hecker House, Albert Kahn known for the Fisher Building in Detroit and George D. Mason the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island.

Housebeautiful.com came up with a list of the most unusual buildings in America. From Alabama’s Rosenbaum House to Wyoming’s Old Town Trail there are some really cool and unique buildings. When it comes to the mitten state this is what they picked.

THE GUARDIAN BUILDING IN DETROIT

The most unusual building in Michigan according to Housebeautiful.com is The Guardian Building located at 500 Griswold Street, Detroit, Michigan 48226

WHEN WAS THE GUARDING BUILDING BUILT?

The guarding building was Built in 1928 and finished in 1929 by Architect Wirt C. Rowland of Smith, Hinchman & Grylls.

WHAT'S SPECIAL ABOUT THE GUARDING?

Housebeautiful.com said the 40-story skyscraper features a beautiful marble-lined lobby and eye-popping mosaic ceilings. After looking online at some pictures I would definitely agree.

THE GUARDIAN BUILDING IS A NATIONAL HISTORIC LANDMARK

The building has been designated a National Historic Landmark, the highest honor given by the National Park Service. You can learn more about The Guardian Buildings history by clicking here.

And if you want to check out more unusual buildings from around the country and see what they look like you can do so by clicking here