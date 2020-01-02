This Luxurious Battle Creek Airbnb Will Cost You $900 a Night

It sounds more like a mortgage payment than a one-night rental. This five star, seven bedroom lakefront estate rents for almost a thousand dollars.

The idea behind Airbnb is often to save a little money compared to a hotel stay. Some guests simply need a place to sleep for a few hours, and don't want to pay for the pool, hot tub, weight room, Continental breakfast and satellite TV in the lobby of a hotel. This property is like renting the entire hotel.

Cathedral ceilings, rustic wood panelings, bright skylights, and antique furnishings are just some of the luxury amenities inside this expansive home. This 11,000 square-foot estate in Battle Creek is situated on Long Lake, and even has a private dock and deck. The seven bedrooms can comfortably sleep 16+ guests, and 6 baths flush out the essentials. There is much more to this place than the essentials.

The dock comes with a kayak and a paddle boat to get you out on the water. On a warm evening, you could toast marshmallows by an outdoor fireplace, or snuggle up next to one of five located inside if a chill is in the air. Unwind with a drink mixed in the fully equipped bar room, while you shoot a game of pool or sip a glass of vino after a trip to the wine cellar. This is not a shared space like many Airbnbs, you'll have the entire place to yourself. Take a look around and start dreaming and saving.

Battle Creek Airbnb