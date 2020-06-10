Thousands Without Power – More Storms Likely Today

The big tropical depression that made landfall last weekend at the Gulf of Mexico wasn’t totally spent by the time its leftovers reached the Great Lakes. Big storms rolled through southern Michigan and over to the Chicago area overnight. Consumers Energy reports about 31,000 customers are left without power this morning. That number will change hourly. One of the largest outage areas is the NW side of Kalamazoo and then large pockets scattered around Allegan County. There is one area north of Battle Creek along M-66 without power, and many other small areas without power all throughout the area.

Over in Chicago, some funnel clouds were sighted but no serious damages other than those left by 74 mile per hour winds.

National Weather Service forecasters are predicting strong winds through the evening and the potential of more storms activity again this afternoon into tonight.