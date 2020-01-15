Trump Accidentally Autographed His Own Impeachment Papers at Michigan Rally

Like they always say with contracts, waivers, etc. - know what you're signing.

President Trump is known for autographing pretty much anything you put in front of him. In the past, he's autographed a Bible, a designer shoe, a guitar and more.

However, at his Christmas rally in Battle Creek last month, he clearly wasn't paying attention when he autographed his own impeachment papers.

A man named Jonathan Moore printed out the papers, which had been made available online the day before, and waited at the rally to get Trump's autograph. And yes, he got it. And it'll be up for auction starting on January 20th.

It's expected to fetch anywhere from $50K to $150K if you're interested. Oops.