Trump Campaign to File Lawsuit in Michigan, Again [VIDEO]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

President Donal Trump's campaign is set to file another election-related lawsuit in Michigan, this time in a federal court in Grand Rapids. The suit alleges equal protection violations and calls for a state judge to prohibit state and county canvassing boards from certifying the results of last week's election.

This lawsuit is different from a suit filed in Michigan on November 4 which called for ballot counting to be halted. That lawsuit was soon dismissed and a subsequent appeal has been struck down due to insufficient documentation.

The Trump campaign claims that election challengers were not granted ample opportunities to observe voting and counting processes. They claim to have hundreds of affidavits claiming counting irregularities in Wayne County.

“The complaint is based on affidavits showing that designated challengers were denied meaningful observation as required by law, that our poll watchers suffered illegal and official intimidation, interference, harassment,” said Trump campaign general counsel Matt Morgan.

An election expert with the law firm of Plunkett Cooney tells WDIV that this lawsuit is likely to be an uphill battle for the current president's team.