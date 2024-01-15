Two Illinois Suburbs Named in Top 10 Wealthiest Towns in America

They say money can't buy you happiness, but it can buy you shiny things, and that counts for something. A collection of wealth in one particular area can also draw the attention of all of those top 10,15 or 20 lists that come out around this time of year.

An article from Veranda named the top 20 wealthiest towns across America and two suburbs from Illinois not only made the list but cracked the top 10.

The list was simply compiled by the average household income of the towns that had a minimum of 2,000 households. Veranda points out ahead of the rankings that to even make the top 100, these residents needed to bring home at least $220,000 a year. Every town in the top 10 has an average household income of at least $311,000.

With Chicago being one of the largest cities in the country, it shouldn't come as much surprise that both of these suburbs are in the area of the Second City. The towns landed back to back at No. 8 and No. 9 respectively. Both towns' average household income is in the $350,000 range, separated by just under $5,000.

Interestingly, Veranda points out an interesting factoid about each town on the list and both of these suburbs are tied back to films by legendary film director John Hughes. One town was the setting of Home Alone, the other was a filming location for Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Sixteen Candles.

Get our free mobile app

The setting for Home Alone, Winnetka, IL, was the No. 9 richest town in the country with an average household income of $353,700. According to Zillow, the average home value in Winnetka is $1,404,447, which has increased 4.5% since last year.

The No. 8 richest town in America went to Glencoe, IL, which has an average household income of $358,543. While house prices in Glencoe have risen at a sharper percentage, 5.3% since last year, homes on average are a bit cheaper at an average value of $1,203,317, according to Zillow.

Illinois' Most Expensive Land Isn't a Mansion, It's This Farm Gallery Credit: DOUGLAS YEGGE Brokered by: Peoples Company, Realtor.com