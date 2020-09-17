U-M To Likely Go With Milton At Starting QB

Redshirt sophomore Joe Milton will likely be Michigan's starting quarterback when the team takes the field to start the shortened 2020 college football season on October 23rd or 24th.

Fourth-year junior Dylan McCaffrey has opted out of the season and will look to transfer according to media reports. McCaffrey, the younger brother of NFL star running back Christian McCaffrey, had played significant time the last two seasons behind starter Shea Patterson.

However, McCaffrey has had injury setbacks. He was lost for the season in 2018 at the end of the Penn State game due to a shoulder injury. And he suffered a major concussion against Wisconsin that sidelined him.

Milton (pictured above) has played sparingly in his first two years in Ann Arbor. But is physically imposing at 6-5 and about 240 pounds.

The only other scholarship QB's now on the roster (without McCaffrey) are redshirt freshman Cade McNamara and true freshman Dan Villari. They have several walk-ons at that position, including Ithaca HS's Peyton Smith, who will be a freshman this season.