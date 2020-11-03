Veterans Day Discounts 2020: Thank You for Your Service

A free meal is hardly sufficient, but these restaurants are acknowledging the sacrifice of brave men and women who have served our country.

It's one of those holidays that are a little different. It seems strange to say "'Happy' Veterans Day." Clearly, it is not happy for everyone, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Each year on November 11, we honor those who have put on the uniform of the United States armed forces and pledged to defend our freedom. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offers some guidance on the tone of this holiday. "While Veterans Day is primarily a tribute to America’s living veterans, and should be observed more as a celebration than as a somber remembrance, it is always appropriate to include a moment of respect for those who gave their lives for their country."

As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them. -John F. Kennedy

Food always brings people together to celebrate commemorate, commiserate and get through this thing we call life together. The following restaurants are offering special deals for Veterans and active duty military on November 11.

Applebee's : a free meal from a limited menu

: a free meal from a limited menu Bob Evans : a special menu of seven homestyle favorites for free

: a special menu of seven homestyle favorites for free Chili's : a free meal from a special menu

: a free meal from a special menu Cracker Barrel : a complimentary slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake

: a complimentary slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake Denny's : a free build-your-own Grand Slam

: a free build-your-own Grand Slam iHop : Free red, white & blue pancakes for veterans and active/reserve service members

: Free red, white & blue pancakes for veterans and active/reserve service members Logan's Roadhouse : a free meal

: a free meal Red Lobster : a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu

: a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu Red Robin: a free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries anytime from Nov. 11-30

Many specials are dine-in only and, of course, certain restrictions apply- check with each establishment for details, your mileage may vary.