WATCH: Man Douses Hastings Police Car With Gasoline, Sets it On Fire

WATCH: Man Douses Hastings Police Car With Gasoline, Sets it On Fire

Hastings Police Department

Wow. Did he really think he wasn't going to get caught?

Get our free mobile app

Even if the suspect didn't think surveillance cameras would be rolling, he still was awfully close to the Hastings Police Department to be committing arson - IN THE PARKING LOT, to be exact.

According to Fox 17, Monday around 5p.m., a man walked into the Hastings Police Station parking lot at 201 E State St. carrying a gas can.

He can be seen approaching a Hasting Police Department SUV, pouring gas on the vehicle's roof and into one of the wheel wells. Then, he puts the gas can on top of the car, lights it on fire, and runs away.

In the video, we see what appears to be a police officer give chase.

According to Wood TV 8, the Hastings Deputy Police Chief had just pulled into the lot in an unmarked vehicle when the incident occurred.

She saw the man set the car ablaze and then take off.  She gave chase. With help from bystanders police were able to catch and arrest the man.

The Hastings Police Department shared photos of what the police SUV looked like after the torching:

Hastings Police Department
loading...
Hastings Police Department
loading...

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Jeremy Dunklee of Barry County. He has been charged with third-degree arson, malicious destruction of police property and assaulting or resisting a police office as a fourth-time habitual offender, Wood TV 8 reports.

Dunklee's bond has been set at $20,000.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Filed Under: car fire, hastings, man sets police car on fire, police car fire
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top