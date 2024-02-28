What is Michigan’s Favorite Pokémon?

Pokémon Day, February 27th, has come and gone for 2024 with the announcement of new games and features for fans of the highest-grossing IP in history.

Pokémon is a nostalgia machine, and who can blame them? At Pokemon Day 2024, the focus was largely on adding to or reimaging existing content from the world of Pokémon, with the next video game installment revisiting the Kalos region from Pokémon X and Y while a new digital-only Pokemon Trading Card Game app will soon come to mobile devices.

Get our free mobile app

I've always loved Pokémon, but my son's interest really reignited my passion for the series, getting me back into collecting cards and playing the games I missed out on.

Many people across the world have had their love of Pokémon rekindled in one way or another, whether through the Pokémon GO craze, the franchise's 25th anniversary or the incredible Scarlet & Violet 151 Pokémon Trading Card Game set exclusively featuring the original 151 Pokémon.

With Pokémon Day happening and my interest being the highest it's been in a while, I wondered if Michigan has a favorite Pokémon, and it turns out, we do. I have to say, I approve of the Mitten State's choice.

According to survey stats relayed by GameRant in 2022, Michigan's favorite Pokémon is one of the most popular characters in the history of the franchise: Charizard.

The Official Pokémon YouTube channel The Official Pokémon YouTube channel loading...

Charizard may not be the series mascot like Pikachu, but the evolved form of Charmander often has the most valuable cards in each set and is one of the most powerful Pokémon in the games that isn't a legendary Pokémon.

What if someone were to develop a Pokémon team inspired by Michigan? A TikTok creator named Pen Paladin put that idea to life.

The 10 Best Cities in Michigan to Raise a Family In case you're looking for a place to settle down in the Mitten, these are the 10 best cities to raise a family according to Home Snacks Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison