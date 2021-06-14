Wheaties’ 100th Birthday: Detroit Tigers Who Appeared on the Box

Wheaties was created in 1921 thanks to a sloppy technician at the Washburn Crosby Company. He accidentally spilled some wheat mixture on a hot stove which turned this stuff into a crisp layer. Cleaning it off the stove made little flakes which were tasted – and a lightbulb went off over their heads. “Gee -we could probably sell this stuff!”

After three years of processing, it was ready for the public in November 1924, as “Washburn's Gold Medal Whole Wheat Flakes”. They realized the name was too long and clunky, so they held an employee contest to re-name it. After losers like “Nutties”, the name “Wheaties” won, thanks to the suggestion of Jane Bausman the wife of a company manager.

The sports connection began in 1927 thanks to its ads on the wall of the Nicollet baseball park in Minneapolis. The cereal soon became the sponsor of the radio broadcasts, cementing its sports connection. The first sports figure to be put on the box was Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees, in 1934.

So – With the almost countless sports figures who have been on the cover of the Wheaties box, just how many of them were Detroit Tigers?

CHARLIE GEHRINGER (1938)

HANK GREENBERG (1947)

GEORGE KELL (1951)

TOM TRESH (1964)

KIRK GIBSON (2005)

Other Tigers who appeared, but with unknown dates:

SPARKY ANDERSON

BEAU BELL

TOMMY BRIDGES

MICKEY COCHRANE

GOOSE GOSLIN

HEINIE MANUSH

HAL NEWHAUSER

RAYMOND RADCLIFF

GERALD WALKER

RUDY YORK

So that's it? After 100 years, only fifteen Tigers made the Wheaties box?

That's downright shameful.

Here are other Detroit Tigers who should have been on the Wheaties box and deserved to be:

HANK AGUIRRE

STEVE BOROS

GATES BROWN

BILLY BRUTON

JIM BUNNING

MIGUEL CABRERA

NORM CASH

TY COBB

ROCKY COLAVITO

SAM CRAWFORD

CHICO FERNANDEZ

BILL FREEHAN

PURNAL GOLDY

HARRY HEILMANN

WILLIE HORTON

AL KALINE

CHET LEMON

MICKEY LOLICH

JERRY LUMPE

DICK McAULIFFE

DENNY McLAIN (legal problems aside)

JACK MORRIS

BUBBA MORTON

JIM NORTHRUP

RAY OYLER

BUBBA PHILLIPS

MIKE ROARKE

MICKEY STANLEY

ALAN TRAMMELL

DIZZY TROUT

BOBBY VEACH

JUSTIN VERLANDER

DON WERT

VIC WERTZ

LOU WHITAKER

EARL WILSON

JAKE WOOD

It's not too late to add some of these Tigers posthumously...after all, they did it with Babe Ruth and a few others. I mean, how could they overlook Al Kaline? Or Ty Cobb??? That's scandalous.

C'mon, Wheaties.

