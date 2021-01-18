When Are You Eligible For Your Covid-19 Vaccine

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services just recently entry released a preliminary timeline to show their projection of when different groups of people (phases) can expect to begin receiving their COVID-19 vaccine.

These phases were determined by the CDC and are as follows:

Phase 1A includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes frontline essential workers and individuals 75 years of age and older. Phase 1C includes other essential workers, persons 65 to 74 years of age, and individuals 16 to 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions. Phase 2 is a mass vaccination campaign for all persons age 16 years or older

The state of Michigan recently has moved into what they call their 1B phase. We are told that there are some Michigan counties that have started vaccinating at this level, but others are delaying this phase as they wait for an increase in their vaccine supply.

The best advice I can give you is to go to your county health department’s website and on most of those county websites, you should be able to schedule an appointment online.

For instance, those of you who live in Kalamazoo County please click on the following link:

https://www.kalcounty.com/hcs/covid19.php

or call 269-373-5200.

County officials are asking their residents to sign up online if possible. They would like to reserve the phone line for those who do not have access to or know how to use the internet.

For information regarding Calhoun County please click on the following link:

https://www.calhouncountymi.gov/departments/public_health_department/covid_vaccine.php

or call 269-441-0912

Good luck everyone.

