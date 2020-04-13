Whitmer Creates New Confusion About Baby Car Seats; Has to Explain Her Executive Orders

Many people have contacted me to let me know that they are amazed and very concerned with the new government-mandated restrictions on their lives. In fact, many of them tell me they believe Whitmer is “drunk” on her new perceived power.

Has Whitmer even gone to the point of pronouncing that baby car seats are now non-essential during her emergency powers declaration? Could, in her mind, baby seats be non-essential and can not be purchased at stores where you are buying food for those new babies and yourselves. At least some stores believe so:

What does Whitmer believe is essential during these times: marijuana, lottery tickets and alcohol. Are these seats not being sold at some stores because they truly are not allowed to be sold? Or is this another example of the confusing and mixed messages coming from Whitmer and her office. Whitmer had to once again explain her decrees by tweeting out:

This is just another example of many of Whitmer's decrees being very vague leaving many stores around the state wondering what they need to do to comply with her decrees and sell what is essential. They certainly do not want to be targeted by Michigan's activist Attorney General as Menard's has been.

What else can you not purchase during Whitmer’s time of emergency powers? Well beginning last Friday, large retail stores must cordon off areas dedicated to furniture, gardening and paint, which aren't viewed as essential supplies. You also aren't allowed to travel between homes that you own in Michigan or to vacation rentals.

Can I ask a very simple question? One that is not being asked of the Governor when she actually allows “news” people to interview her. What is the difference between someone buying a loaf of bread from the shelf to their left and then turning to their right and buying a gallon of paint? You are in the store, you are purchasing food or whatever she deemed as “essential” and you are purchasing them from the same cashier whom she has deemed essential and must be there?

Ever wonder why none of these “news” people who are granted an interview with her never ask that question? It is because they want access to her in the future and do not want her to retaliate against them and deny that access. It is more about the interview than the actual content or the best information that can be derived from that interview.

With many people’s jobs deemed non-essential during her declaration, this would be an excellent time for them to be able to perform those projects that they have been avoiding for quite some time. Whitmer is telling them they are not able to buy any supplies to complete those tasks. They must sit at home and look at each other, play games in their own homes and yards as long as they are 6 feet away from their neighbors and watch TV. Do you think that might cause a few problems at home?

This is also the time of year when people and small landscaping companies are very busy cleaning up their yards from the damage of the winter.

Whitmer has said not this year.

Many companies could be working and adhering to the social distancing requirements. People working in your yard certainly do not have to be close to each other. What about people working on new construction projects, they do not need to be working side by side either. Many of Whitmer’s orders simply do not pass the common sense rule of thumb. I could understand her first emergency orders being quite draconian but after all this time has past why could she not listen to feedback and adjust some of those orders.

Whitmer modeled her first emergency/executive order’s via the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency guidelines but those guidelines have changed and broadened to include more jobs as “essential” workers.

That being said, Whitmer has not refined her initial orders and widened the categories of jobs that can be performed. Instead, she has gone the other way and restricted even more. As opinion writer with the Detroit News Ingrid Jacques wrote:

Whitmer hasn’t budged. She would rather be obeyed than compromise.

What does Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel think? She tweeted out the following:

I just can’t hear about one more black health care worker, police officer or bus driver die while getting a barrage of complaints from white folks outraged because they can’t go golfing.

I have been saying since Nessel was elected, she is probably the most activist Attorney General this state has ever had and I do not mean that in a good way.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Michael Warren who is an ardent defender of liberty said:

It is in times of crisis that asking challenging questions, probing into the necessity of governmental reactions, and pushing back, if necessary, is most needed to keep us free.

As Ingrid said, do you believe Whitmer “would rather be obeyed than compromise”?

