Whitmer Extends Stay-At-Home..Again

Gov. Whitmer has once again exerted her power and has extended the Stay-at-home order, for the majority of Michigan, until June 12th. Whitmer was quoted as saying, “While the data shows that we are making progress, we are not out of the woods yet. If we’re going to lower the chance of a second wave and continue to protect our neighbors and loved ones from the spread of this virus, we must continue to do our part by staying safer at home. If we open too soon, thousands more could die and our hospitals will get overwhelmed”.

Meanwhile, the number of failed Michigan businesses continues to grow.

The updated Executive Order was issued just hours after President Donald Trump deemed churches and other houses of worship as essential. He is calling on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of the coronavirus. According to the Associated Press, he says if governors don’t abide by his request, he will “override” them, though it’s unclear what authority he has to do so.

The Michigan Court of Claims has ruled in favor of the Governor’s authority in issuing the Executive Orders.