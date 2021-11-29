Who Steals the Wheels Off a Vehicle at a Battle Creek Dealership?!

Who does this?

Seriously?! A local car dealership is asking for the community's help identifying the person or persons who stole the tires and rims off a vehicle parked in the lot.

Those responsible for the very Grinch-like theft were caught on camera, or at least the vehicle driven during the theft was captured on security footage. According to Seelye KIA of Battle Creek, the theft occurred on Thanksgiving Day at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Do you recognize this vehicle?

Seelye KIA is located at 791 West Dickman Road in Battle Creek, Michigan. They are asking anyone with information to either reach out to the car dealership directly or to call Battle Creek Police at 269-966-3322.

The vehicle the tires and rims were stolen from is a Chevrolet Suburban. Those responsible left the vehicle on the jack that was used to steal those items.

This is not the only grinch to strike over the long holiday weekend. A local Portage business found their store had been broken into and robbed as they opened doors to greet customers on Small Business Saturday.

