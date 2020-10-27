Why Am I Voting For The Person I Am Voting For?

Too many people vote for a person and not the policies and successes from those policies.

Too many people vote for a person who they believe can play the movie or TV version of a President. One who can play a President on the big or small screen but in reality are complete failures behind the scene.

The following was sent to me by one of my listeners. This post or a version like it is from an anonymous post on social media has been shared thousands of times. I found these words to be very true and should be read by as many as possible before they vote:

How will I vote? I am not voting for a man. I am voting for the principles for which this country has stood since its founding. I am voting for a constitutional government. I am voting for a strong and viable military. I am voting for a vibrant economy. I am voting for the right to keep and bear arms. I am voting for the freedom to worship. I am voting for a national recognition of the founding of our nation on Biblical principles. I am voting for the ability for anyone to rise above their circumstances and become successful. I am voting for my children and grandchildren to be able to choose their own path in life, including how and where their children are educated. I am voting for our borders to be open to everyone who enters under our law and closed to everyone who would circumvent or ignore the law. I am voting for the Electoral College to remain in place, so that a few heavily populated liberal centers do not control the elections. I am voting for a Supreme Court that interprets the Constitution rather than rewrites it. I am voting to teach history, with all its warts, not erase it or revise it. I am voting for the sanctity of life from conception to birth and after.

If you believe in the above words, who will you vote for?

I know who I will be voting for, the only person who stands between all of the above thoughts is President Trump.

The only person that stands between us and anarchy is President Trump.

