Why Some Michigan Parents Will Have Stimulus Checks Intercepted

By now you may have already received your stimulus check directly deposited in your bank account. Also by now, you've realized that if you don't have direct deposit it could take a month or even two for it to come in the mail. Now we're discovering that some parents won't get a stimulus check at all.

In an article on wxyz.com, officials from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services revealed that if you owe child support and are supposed to get a stimulus check you will be S.O.L. because your check will be intercepted to pay down the debt. The money itself will then go to the Office Of Child Support so it gets to the actual families to pay for food, clothing, etc. By the way, the IRS set up a website this week so you can check the status of your check. Check it out HERE.