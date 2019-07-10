Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Kit and Cadbury

It's only fitting that a couple of rambunctious kittens should visit WBCK on "National Kitten Day." "Kit" and "Cadbury" are part of a "candy" litter. All the siblings came in very young, with their mother, "Skittles". All have candy names. These two were a little reluctant to come out of their carrier at first, but once they did, it was fun time! They batted at the microphones, and explored the tight places behind the studio racks and equipment.

Jessica Gilbert, executive director of the local shelter, says that cats can have up to three litters of 4 to 6 kittens, every year! She says they can handle up to 60 cats at any given time at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan on Watkins Road. Right now, they have a few more than that.

If you'd like to adopt a kitten, or another lovable pet, go to their website and download an application form.

And don't forget, "Strut for the Strays" is coming up on July 20th.