Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Aurora Of Calhoun County

Meet Aurora, a true wiggly tail with good looks to boot waiting for her own forever family and get details on the Humane Society of South Central Michigan's Halloween Costume Contest for cats and dogs.

Just like the northern lights, this young lady is a beauty. She has two different colored eyes; one blue and the other brown. Aurora is a good girl that needs someone to work with her. At just over 5 months old, Aurora needs help learning boundaries, impulse control, and more work on her leash skills. She's already around 40 pounds, and staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say Aurora could grow to weigh as much as 80 pounds like her mom. She is listed as a Boxer/ Catahoula Leopard Dog mix. Staff at HSSCM say they know for sure her mom was a Boxer but they could only guess at the dad's breed based on Aurora's looks. She has a fawn colored coat with white and you can see swirls or marbling in Aurora's beautiful coat.

Aurora at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Aurora's ideal home would have a fenced-in yard or at least room to roam. Apartments would not be a good fit for her. She would do well with kids that are 10 years of age or older. Not because she would be mean to younger kids, it's because she gets so excitable and wiggly. Aurora's forever family will need to make sure this girl gets her exercise so she can be at her best.

Would you like to make Aurora a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

HSSCM has a Halloween Costume Contest for cats and dogs that is already underway. There are 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places prizes for both dogs and cats. To enter you must email a photo of your furry friend in a costume to mburns.hsscm@gmail.com by October 15th. They will then post the photos to their Facebook page where the public can vote for their favorites. Voting will begin October 19th and end by 11:59 p.m. on October 31st!!