Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Bren of Calhoun County

Meet Bren, a young girl who loves to play and get attention.

This good girl's name is pronounced like 'Brynn" and she also has a nickname of 'Big Red'. This beauty is 5-month-old and is one of three from her litter at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM).

Big Red and her littermates are listed as English Mastiff/Black Mouth Cur/Pit mixes, but as you may realize, it's only a guess without seeing the parents. At 5-months-old, Bren weighs in at 30 pounds and has a beautiful auburn-colored coat.

Bren of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Big Red enjoys playing with toys and sitting on laps while getting attention. She has a friendly disposition but can get overwhelmed with a puppy or young child jumping on her.

She could do well in a home with another dog, pending a meet and greet, but likely would do better with another male dog. At HSSCM, they don't just try to find a home, they try to find the best home for each animal. This girl will need a family who has experience with her breed and will likely need a fenced-in yard.

Just like other pups her age, Bren will need some training. She and her littermates are not high-energy dogs. A good 20-minute walk or playing in the yard will be enough to spend any pent-up energy. She would do best in a home where children are 10+.

Would you like to make Bren a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe this pup isn't the right fit? Click here to see other animals just like Murphy waiting for their forever home.

